The President and co-owner of the Leamington Flyers says the conversation with Leamington council earlier this week didn't go in the direction they were anticipating.

Jason Melo says in preliminary meetings with administration regarding concerns between the team and the municipality, they were told to bring those concerns to council.

Council met Tuesday with the report indicating the Flyers were looking for a 50 per cent reduction in user fees.

Concerns were presented to council by two co-owners of the Leamington Flyers, however council members continuously stated that due to the team owing the municipality close to $49,000 that there would be no fee reductions, and the bill needed to be paid.

Melo says that at no time were Flyers contemplating disputing council's decision, but they wanted to focus on the concerns and look for ways to improve the partnership between the organization and the municipality.

He says the organization was proposing a way forward that was a win-win for everyone.

"It's always been our intent that any savings, or reduced rates if you will would be passed on, but would be invested back into the team. Which indirectly, in our view, would benefit the municipality, the community, the fans, as a whole. And that was the whole purpose of the meeting, it wasn't to dispute the ultimate decision of town council, but to have a wholesome discussion on our concerns, and tread a path forward."

Melo says he doesn't feel that even if the bill was paid prior to the meeting that their concerns would've been heard.

"And unfortunately, I don't know why, but council seemed to focus on in their view outstanding rent amounts owing without listening to our concerns, and why payment hasn't been paid to date, and our disappointment with the service level that we've been receiving."

He says when they request something to the municipality, they aren't "afforded" conversations as to why they're turned down.

"There's no discussion. It's a simple no, and what may seem like insignificant amounts i.e. whether it be a centre ice logo, or the addition of on-ice logos, or there's been continuous heating issues in the facility, and the complaints that we hear, and the loss of fans and revenue. I mean, compounded it just takes away from the imminence of the organization that we're trying to create."

Melo states that the bill of $48,915 was paid to the municipality on Wednesday morning.

He says the organization wants to continue discussions with the municipality so they can improve their relationship.

The Flyers, which announced in 2023 that they were moving up to Junior A and playing in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), currently use the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.