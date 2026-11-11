Leamington Fire Chief honoured for 40 years of service

Leamington Fire Chief Don Williamson is being recognized for four decades in the fire service.

Williamson received the second bar to the Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal during Tuesday night’s Leamington council meeting.

The Governor General of Canada honour recognizes 40 years of loyal and exemplary public safety service.

The award is part of a system that recognizes firefighters for milestone years of service, with additional bars added to the medal over time.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald said the recognition reflects Williamson’s longstanding commitment to protecting residents.

“This national recognition reflects not only four decades of service, but also the professionalism, dedication, and commitment that Chief Williamson has demonstrated throughout his career,” MacDonald said.

Williamson began his career with the former Colchester North Fire Department before rising through the ranks and later serving more than two decades with Lakeshore Fire Services.

He was appointed Leamington’s fire chief in 2024 after serving as interim chief for a year.

Looking back, Williamson says dramatic safety improvements have transformed firefighting since he first joined the service.

“Now you got bunker gear, pants and coats, helmet, gloves and balaclava, so you’re much more well protected now than you ever were back in the original days,” he said.

“Fire trucks have changed with technology, even health and safety wise, people aren’t riding on the backs of fire trucks to calls anymore. That was kind of phasing out when I first started back in 1986.”

Despite four decades on the job, Williamson says some of the moments that stand out most involve helping people through difficult situations.

He recalled a house fire around Christmas where firefighters recovered a young boy’s baseball glove after the family lost their home.

“We were able to recover that glove. It was in good shape, and to return it to him, and he was very excited in such a bad situation to get something that meant a lot to him,” he said.

Asked what advice he’d offer those considering a career in the fire service, Williamson pointed to the rewards and challenges of leadership.

“Sometimes lonely at the top when you’re making or having to make unpopular decisions. But at the end of the day, everybody works as a team, and you’re looking out for the best interest for your customer, which is the community,” Williamson said.

Williamson also credited his wife for helping him through difficult calls and workplace stress over the years, saying he couldn’t have reached the milestone without her support.