A 40-year-old from Leamington is facing a string of charges following a traffic stop.

On Sunday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9:40 p.m., an Ontario Provincial Police officer observed a vehicle without proper headlights on Erie Street South in Leamington.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, however the driver continued through an intersection without stopping at a stop sign, and almost struck another vehicle.

When the officer spoke to the driver, they detected signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, the 40-year-old was charged with dangerous operation, operation while prohibited, operation while impaired, and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused is also facing an additional 11 charges under the Highway Traffic Act, Liquor Licence Control Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act including failing to stop at a stop sign, driving a vehicle with liquor readily available, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The driver has been released from custody and will appear in a Windsor court at a later date. Their vehicle has been impounded, and their licence has been suspended.