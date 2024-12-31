A Leamington couple is celebrating their lottery win.

Christine Honey and Gregory Hutchinson of Leamington matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the December 4 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

The married parents of four have been playing the lottery together with OLG for five years, and are celebrating their first big win.

When picking up their winnings at the Prize Centre in Toronto, Honey says it's been a difficult year as they both lost their dads, but she adds that this prize feels like it was a gift from their fathers.

With their winnings, the couple says they plan to pay some bills and enjoy a vacation.

Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dairy Mart on Oak Street East in Leamington.