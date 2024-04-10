A step closer to seeing upgrades at Mersea Park in Leamington.

During Tuesday's meeting, council was presented with a report to award a tender for the project upgrades at the park.

Council approved and awarded Barrineti Construction Ltd., a Leamington company, in the amount of $3-million to complete the work.

Council approved the improvements in June 2023, which will see the existing playground equipment be replaced, improvements to the washroom facility, installing a new splash pad with changing rooms, an extended paved path around the park, and expanding and paving the current parking lot, as well as a new paved lot in the southeast corner.

Mersea Park, located along Point Pelee Drive adjacent to Lake Erie, is approximately 13 acres and is one of Leamington's oldest parks - however most of the amenities are very dated and do not meet current accessibility standards.

The total cost to complete the renewal of Mersea Park is $395,000 over budget which will be funded from the Parks Reserve.