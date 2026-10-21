Leamington council approves zoning changes for Seacliff Drive development

Leamington council approved zoning changes for a mixed-use development at 97-99 Seacliff Drive West. (Source: Municipality of Leamington)

At its final meeting of the 2022-26 term on Tuesday night, Leamington council approved zoning changes for a mixed-use development at 97-99 Seacliff Drive West.

Plans call for two six-storey residential buildings and a future one-storey commercial building across three properties that will share parking, access, amenities and servicing.

Concerns were raised about traffic near the Seacliff Drive roundabout and whether the development could add to backups.

Staff said the entrance has been studied and includes a dedicated left-turn lane to help manage traffic.

The developer also sought additional reductions to internal building setbacks, but council approved the amendment as recommended by staff, without those additional changes.