A new roundabout in Leamington is officially a go following council approval.

Council met Tuesday evening, with one report looking for final approval to move into an agreement with the province to construct a new street and roundabout off Seacliffe Drive for a new subdivision.

The approval will now see an agreement of the province providing 50 per cent of the funding for the project - up to $4.5-million, and the municipality funding the other 50 per cent - also up to $4.5-million.

This funding can be used for any road or infrastructure work, such as sidewalks, curbs, bike lanes, design or engineering costs, materials, and more, however the money can't be used for things such as land acquisition, or watermain/stormsewer work.

Administration states that since they now have council approval, a tender will be issued later this summer.

Work must start no later than September 30, 2025, to receive the funds and the project must be completed by March 31, 2028. Administration states they have no concerns completing the project by the proposed end date.