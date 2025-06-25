The Municipality of Leamington has approved new measures to help improve safety.

Council met on Tuesday evening where they were presented a report to approve a number of new security cameras around the municipality.

It had been approved in the 2025 Capital budget to add these cameras around the municipality, and council approved the purchase of the security cameras to Empire Communications with a pricetag of $115,000.

These cameras will be installed within the Marina parking lot, Seacliff Park Concessions, Seacliff Park Amphitheatre, Performer Room, Mersea Park, the Rainbow Crossing, the Ontario Provincial Police station, and the employee parking lot at the municipal building.

These cameras will be able to assist the municipality or police with any incidents or issues that may occur.

David DelClancio, Manager of Information Technology with the Municipality, says the cameras will mainly be located on the buildings or facilities.

"We haven't accommodated for every location throughout these parks because they're very large, and there's limited infrastructure and limited locations where cameras can be installed. However, with consultation with the vendor, we're going to try to position the cameras to maximize its area of coverage."

He says there will be some embedded artificial intelligence in these systems for enhanced searches.

"Rather than combing through footage trying to look for an event, you can conduct searches such as 'find individuals wearing blue shirts during this time period', and the solution will bring up all the clips of any individual wearing a blue shirt."

DelClancio says the cameras are being installed to protect local facilities.

"The capabilities of this system will record everything, however it will just alleviate some effort into when we're doing some kind of investigation or pulling footage for further review."

These cameras are being paid for through the IT Reserve Fund.

The municipality continues to try to address concerns related to noise, loitering, and disruptive activity in the waterfront and marina areas.

As they wait for the cameras to be installed, there will be ongoing enforcement and new signage installed at the marina. The sign outlines that parking is permitted between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., no loitering is allowed, and no excessive noise, tire squealing, or engine revving.

OPP will also be increasing their presence in the area to support these efforts.