The Municipality of Leamington has approved their 2025 budget.

Council has approved a 4.7 per cent tax increase, resulting in an additional $120 annually, or $10 per month, for a home assessed at $190,000.

This increase consists of a 4 per cent increase for municipal services, and a 0.7 per cent increase to cover the rising costs of Ontario Provincial Police services.

Total expenditures are set at $105-million, with $55-million dedicated to capital projects and $50-million allocated for operating expenses.

Some major capital investments for 2025 include road reconstructions, improvements to the waterfront plaza, enhanced watermain systems, and more.

Many municipalities were facing a large hike in OPP service costs, and while the provincial government has stated they will offset the increase this upcoming year, Leamington council decided to set money aside in their reserves for future years.

Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald says there are some big capital projects planned for 2025.

"We're looking at some growth coming to Leamington, we're putting money into infrastructure, we've got some capital projects that are coming, sewer separation, road reconstruction, we're still working on our waterfront, some enhanced watermain systems, those are the big capital projects."

She says the municipality was facing a $600,000 increase for OPP services in 2025.

"The province stepped in and said they would be paying for pretty much the cost of OPP - the increase for this year. But we know that $600,000 increase will more than likely be there next year, so we're putting aside about $135,000 just to soften the blow for 2026."

MacDonald says there will be some improvements that will improve the quality of life for residents.

"We needed to add a bike path to our promenade that we built last year. We're also redoing the Rick Atkin Park, and slowing down some of the traffic, enhancing the sidewalks, and all of that along our waterfront. We're still doing the Mill Street Market, and the Music Onthe42."

The proposed increase was 5.7 per cent.

Council approved a 3.8 per cent tax increase for 2024.