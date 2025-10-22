TORONTO — The Maple Leafs and Raptors are changing the times of their games this weekend so sports fans can watch the Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto will host Games 1 and 2 of Major League Baseball's championship series on Friday and Saturday. Each game in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Raptors were scheduled to host their home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, but the start has been moved up to 6:30 p.m.

The Maple Leafs were set to host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in the second half of a home-and-home series, but puck drop has been moved up to 5 p.m.

The Leafs have also adjusted the start time of Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames to 6 p.m. Likewise, the Raptors will host the Houston Rockets at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs and Raptors will also show the World Series games on the Scotiabank Arena videoboard following their games.