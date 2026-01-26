Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has apologized for what he called a “moment of frustration” after making an obscene gesture during Sunday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

“only love for leafs nation. sorry about my moment of frustration today! didn’t mean to upset anyone. looking forward to being back on the ice and not in the stands. love willy,” the Leafs star said as part of a post on Instagram after Sunday’s 4-1 loss.

However, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the NHL is looking into the incident and that it’s possible Nylander will face punishment.

With the Leafs trailing the NHL-leading Avalanche 3-0 early in the third period, a TSN camera panned to an injured Nylander sitting in a booth with teammates Chris Tanev, Dakota Joshua, Calle Jarnkrok and Philippe Myers. Nylander then briefly flashed the middle finger before the camera panned back toward the ice.

Including Sunday’s contest, Nylander has missed the previous five games with a groin injury. Toronto’s loss Sunday afternoon was their fourth home loss in a row and their sixth defeat in seven games.

Nylander has 17 goals and 31 assists for 48 points in 37 games so far this season while playing 18:33 a night.

Toronto (24-19-9) will be back in action on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres before setting out on a six-game road trip.