LCBO adds police presence at more than 40 stores. (Left: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. Right: Peel regional police surveillance photo).

The LCBO is expanding its security presence at stores across Ontario with a new anti-theft campaign that will include paid duty police officers at 40 more locations.

In a news release, the crown corporation said that its “Operation Secure Stores” initiative will also bring additional security guards to some of its busiest locations and deploy more members of its covert security taskforce to stores targeted by repeat offenders.

The LCBO says its existing anti-theft measures led to more than 2,000 arrests last year. It estimates organized crime groups are responsible for about 70 per cent of theft-related losses.

The campaign will also include refresher training for third-party security guards and increased information-sharing with police.

Rise of brazen thefts

The anti-theft crackdown comes just months after Toronto police released the results of a widespread retail theft investigation in which hundreds of arrests were made.

Masked suspects enter LCBO with empty bags and suitcases A group of masked suspects are seen entering a Toronto LCBO with large empty bags and suitcases.

At the time, Supt. Ron Taverner told reporters that many of those involved “are not first-time offenders.”

“Repeat and prolific offenders are out there and active in their criminal activities,” he said previously.

“These offenders are often also connected to larger organized crime networks involved in the distribution and resale of stolen goods. That’s why tackling these crimes is so significant.”

In a video shown during the news conference, a group of masked males could be seen entering a Toronto LCBO with large empty bags and suitcases. The suspects are then seen filling the bags and leaving unimpeded.

Most recently, earlier this month, police confirmed a separate incident at an LCBO in Etobicoke near Bloor Street West and Royal York Road.

While no employees or customers were injured in the incident, officials said they take retail theft “extremely seriously” and use several measures to prevent it, including CCTV, a covert security task force, and third-party security guards.

With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson.