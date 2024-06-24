The LCBO says it will be extending store hours starting this week in response to a potential strike involving its unionized workers.

On Thursday, the Crown corporation said all of its stores will open early at 9:30 a.m. and many will stay open until as late as 10 p.m. to ensure customers have ample time to shop. The closing hours will vary by location, the LCBO said in a news release.



“While LCBO’s focus remains on achieving a deal that is fair to bargaining unit employees and helps the LCBO continue to operate effectively and efficiently for Ontario in a new marketplace, we are confident in our plan that will allow LCBO to continue serving our customers at this time,” the news release read.



Last week, The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents about 10,000 LCBO workers, requested a no-board report, triggering a 17-day countdown to a possible strike on July 5 at 12:01 a.m.



A spokesperson for the union said the day was chosen so as not to impact the long weekend.



“We encourage customers to shop early and stock up on preferred products. Our shelves are well-stocked, and we are doing everything we can to maintain inventory levels,” the LCBO’s statement read.



“Customers may wish to stock up on spirits and Vintages products in particular at this time.”



The LCBO went on to say that delivery to stores will be available up until June 26 “to ensure a timely delivery window for customers.”



Same-day pickup will be available until July 2.



“Customers may purchase beverage alcohol products through participating On-Demand Delivery providers from the LCBO until July 4,” the news release read.

— with files from CP24