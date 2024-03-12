Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) employees represented by OPSEU/SEFPO held a Day of Action on Tuesday at MPP offices in 11 cities across the province including in Windsor, demanding a stop to the sell-off of the LCBO by the Ford government and to protect jobs.

Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) employees represented by OPSEU/SEFPO held a Day of Action on Tuesday at MPP offices in 11 cities across the province including in Windsor, demanding a stop to the sell-off of the LCBO by the Ford government and to protect jobs.

In Dec. 2023, Premier Doug Ford announced Ontario consumers would soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.



According to the union, the LCBO generates $2.5 billion in annual revenue that goes directly into public services like health care and education.



The union says employees are fighting to keep those revenues invested in public services instead of handed over to big box grocery store CEOs.



Billie Bridgewater, with Local 162 and an LCBO employee for 25 years says the LCBO takes community safety seriously and has the long-term proof of their success through their Check 25 program.



"I just really need the community to understand that when you shop at the LCBO, you are giving money directly back to the province of Ontario. When you shop at grocery stores and convenience stores, you are giving profits away to big money bank grocers who do not need it. Who we are at odds with at the moment."



Bridgewater says convenience comes at a cost.



She says she's concerned about people who may witness those stealing or becoming aggressive.



"That's the kind of behaviour we deal with and I've dealt with for 25 years. I don't want to see that in our grocery stores and convenience stores with our families and our communities. Keep LCBO public, keeping our community safe, good community jobs and the money coming back to the great province of Ontario."



Simone Warner, Local 162 vice-president and CSR for 17 years says in addition to community safety, she's concerned about the lost revenue.

"We need to keep the finances coming into the public to finance our education, our healthcare and our roads and our infrastructures."

A petition, signed by nearly 7,000 LCBO employees, was also delivered in the lead up to their new round of bargaining which begins Mar. 13.



