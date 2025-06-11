LONDON — Defence lawyers are set to continue their final pitches to the judge today in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team.

Court heard from lawyers representing two of the accused, Alex Formenton and Dillon Dube, on Tuesday, and Dube's lawyer is expected to finish her submissions today.

Formenton's lawyer, Daniel Brown, argued the complainant's testimony about her state of mind that night is contradicted by video evidence and the accounts of other witnesses.

The central issue at trial is whether the complainant consented to the sexual activity that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018.

Formenton, Dube, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, while McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Prosecutors will also make their final submissions to the judge after the defence.

The trial began in late April and the judge is expected to deliver her ruling on July 24.