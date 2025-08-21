At least nine candidates have come forward now to run in Windsor's Ward 2 byelection being held in October.

65-year-old Mo Zafar filed his papers.

Zafar said he is a lawyer, political science major and former 11 year Canadian Armed Forces member.

He said this is his first time running in a municipal election and part of his platform will focus on parking issues in Ward 2.

"They have some issues on Sandwich Street where the buses, when they stop for passengers, people have to stop and it causes a traffic jam. There's a few other issues like speed bumps and some of these streets, there's people flying like 300 miles an hour," Zafar said.

Zafar said he has lived in many wards over his time in the city and has lived in Ward 2 since 2019.

Zafar said he would like to revisit the four-plex issue and said he agreed with councils decision to vote against fourplexes as-of-right zoning change.

"The issue of giving permission, exclusively, to four-plex building and constructors and stuff in Ward 2, and all in other wards, is going to have a lot of impactul negative things to the community, more so than the positive things," he said.

A number of candidiates in the Ward 2 byelection race do not live in ward.

Something Zafar does not take issue with.

"I encourage people to run wherever they live in Windsor. I have no qualms about that. I endorse it actually. Anyone ought to run if you feel like running, once you live in Windsor it's good enough for me," Zafar said.

Candidate registration closes at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The byelection will take place on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.