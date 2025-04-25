Lawn watering restrictions are being implemented in parts of Chatham-Kent.

It's for all customers, both residential and commercial, on municipal water in Wheatley and Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission says the restrictions are now in effect and apply to all irrigation users and all other non-essential uses of the water supply.

"Due to the current limitations of the water treatment system in Wheatley and the warmer weather that this region has been experiencing, lawn watering has placed extra demands on the Water System," said Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission Director of Operations, Karen Burgess. "This is the first step in the restrictions. CK PUC may need to implement further restrictions if the water system does not see any relief."

Customers with odd numbered addresses will be allowed to water their lawns on odd numbered days, and even addresses on even numbered days.

There will be a 2-month grace period for newly sodded lawns.