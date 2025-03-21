An event aimed at helping you enhance your home and outdoor space will take place this weekend.

WindsorEvents.ca will host the first annual Lawn, Garden & Home Show at the WFCU Centre on Sunday Mar. 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Event coordinator Lauryn Bodde says entry is free.

"A good variety of local entreprenurers, small businesses, organizations, that all kind of fall into that category to kick off spring, and landscaping, everybody's going to start thinking about that now that the sunshine and the weather is warming up, thank goodness," she said.

She says the event will have about 25 vendors on site.

"We've got some great great businesses to browse from patio furniture, renovations, home design," Bodde said. "We've even got a business that is super unique. They actually will come into senior facilities, and help with packing and organizing the home, so many incredible creative people in Windsor. We're very blessed."

Bodde says attendees will have the opportunity to walk away with some cash.

"We also have a big giveaway running for Sunday, so this all very exciting, you can enter for a chance to win a cash prize of $500.," she said.