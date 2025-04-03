Another major road construction project.

This time in east Windsor where Phase 3 of the Lauzon Parkway road reconstruction project is set to start back up on April 7, after being delayed back in the fall .

The northbound lanes between Hawthorne Drive and Cantelon Drive will be redone.

Northbound traffic from Essex Way to Tecumseh Road will merge to the west with no left turns, but will be able to turn right at Essex Way and Tecumseh only.

Southbound traffic cannot turn left onto Hawthorne or Essex Way. Left turns will also be prohibited at all intersection roads in the construction zone.

Ward 8 city councillor Gary Kaschak says construction is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks.

"Taking advantage of the weather and we're trying to get some of these projects completed so we're not inconveniencing motorists and residents here all of 2025," Kaschak said.

He is requesting during construction that motorists not veer off into residential neighbourhoods.

"Use Lauzon Road if needed, Lauzon Road could take you from Tecumseh to Forest Glade Drive, that's an arterial road," Kaschak said. "Use Lauzon Parkway through the construction area, but there's a couple residential roads in between, try to stay off. We got a lot of a lot of kids living there, and it's spring season now, they're getting out the basketballs and the soccer balls are coming out."

Kaschak says once construction wraps, they'll need to think about the rest of Lauzon Parkway, south of the expressway.

"Looking at some projections and some future monies, hopefully from the provincial government, and maybe the newly elected federal government would be willing to partner up with the city and go from there, but that's really an important area as we get to the hospital construction and the hospital opening," Kaschak said.

The third phase of the project, including the work done last year, costs $18-million.

Phase 1 saw $2.6 million invested to fully rebuild the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from Tecumseh Road East to Hawthorne Drive while phase 2 cost about $5.5 million to rebuild the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from the E.C. Row Expressway to Cantelon Drive.

Each phase has included reconstructing lanes of concrete road, widening some parts to four lanes, installing an open-graded drainage layer beneath the road's surface to improve drainage of excess water to minimize flooding and improve road performance, rebuilding the multi-use asphalt trail on the east side of Lauzon Parkway, and replacing the concrete sidewalk on the west side.

Phase one began in 2021.

Roughly 30,000 vehicles, including heavy trucks, use Lauzon Parkway daily to get to or from the E.C. Row Expressway.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi