When the Gordie Howe International Bridge opens next year, users will notice artwork throughout the project.

The latest art installation took place on the Canadian side Thursday morning where a 3-metre/10 foot tall free standing sculpture named "Aazhoge" was installed.



The sculpture is described as a contemporary reflection of the culture and traditions of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, with emphasis on local Anishinaabe First Nations.



It was designed by Anishinaabe artist, Michael Belmore.



He has been an artist for 30-years and has been working on this piece for about two-years.



Belmore says "Aazhoge" is stainless-steel structure that reflects a curving piece of birchbark.



"It's sort of a piece that's going to be here for a long time," says Belmore. "It's a large stainless steel sculpture to be reminiscent of birchbark and it has sort of like a patterning in it and it sort of speaks to the history of the area, the history of Anishinaabe people, sort of native people and how we use birchbark."

He says the sculpture includes patterning and code.



"It spells out the word "Aazhoge" and that word is an Anishinaabe word for bridge and it translates more as the verb sort of he or she crosses over or sees over something," he says.



Belmore says one side is orange and the other side is stainless steel.



He says the colour orange is important to First Nation communities.



"It's actually larger than I expected so that's really great and I think there's a lot of anticipation," says Belmore. "I do know lots of people are going to see it but it's hard to fathom how many people are going to see it and how people are going to react to it and I think that's it's a really beautiful piece that's adding to my practice."



The artwork is located within the Canadian Port of Entry, and will be visible to travellers as they enter and exit Canada.



Birchbark is a material of importance to the local Anishinaabe because of its ability to offer shelter and transportation and as a means to capture knowledge.

