NEW ORLEANS - The FBI now says the New Orleans truck attacker acted alone in an "act of terrorism" when he drove a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revellers early Wednesday, killing 15 people.

The driver had posted videos on social media hours before the carnage saying he was inspired by the Islamic State group and expressing a desire to kill, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

The FBI identified the driver as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar.

Officials have not yet released the names of the people killed in the attack, but their families and friends have started sharing their stories. About 30 people were injured.

Here is the latest:

Truck attacker acted alone: FBI

The FBI obtained surveillance video of Shamsud Din Jabbar placing the explosive devices where they were found, said Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI's counter-terrorism division.

The FBI also found "no definitive link" between the New Orleans attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas.

Bourbon Street to reopen ahead of the Sugar Bowl, mayor says

"The city of New Orleans, we're resilient," New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said.

"The confidence is there to reopen Bourbon Street to the public before game time today," Cantrell added.

Hundreds of tips have come in

The FBI has received more than 400 tips from the public, some from New Orleans and others from other states, Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI's counter-terrorism division, said at a news conference on Thursday.

Is there a connection between the New Orleans attack and a Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas?

U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday evening the FBI was looking into whether an explosion outside a Las Vegas hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump was connected to the New Orleans attack.

Fireworks and camp fuel canisters were found in a Tesla Cybertruck that blew up outside the Trump International Hotel early Wednesday, killing a suspect inside the vehicle.

The person who died in the explosion was an active-duty U.S. Army soldier who spent time at the base formerly known as Fort Bragg, three U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Thursday. The officials also spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose details of his service.

The truck explosion came hours after a driver, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, rammed a truck into a crowd in New Orleans. Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran, also spent time at Fort Bragg, a massive Army base in North Carolina that is home to Army special forces command. An official told the AP that there is no apparent overlap in their assignments there.

The investigation so far has not shown the incidents are related, and authorities don't think the men knew each other, two law enforcement officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

What is the Islamic State group?

The FBI says it recovered the black banner of the Islamic State group from the truck that smashed into New Year's partygoers. The investigation is expected to look in part at any support or inspiration that driver Shamsud-Din Jabbar may have drawn from that violent Middle East-based group or from any of at least 19 affiliated groups around the world.

Routed from its self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria and Iraq by a U.S. military-led coalition more than five years ago, IS has focused on seizing territory in the Middle East more than on staging massive al-Qaida-style attacks on the West.

But in its home territory, IS has welcomed any chance to behead Americans and other foreigners who come within its reach. The main group at peak strength claimed a handful of coordinated operations targeting the West, including a 2015 Paris plot that killed 130 people. It has had success, although abated in recent years, in inspiring people around the world who are drawn to its ideology to carry out ghastly attacks on innocent civilians.

Authorities to give an update on the investigation

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry will be joined at the news conference by officials from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Louisiana State Police and the New Orleans Police Department.

The conference is scheduled to begin around 10:15 a.m. CST.

'We have all the confidence that we're going to be able to put this game on'

"The Superdome is completely secure," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said on Fox News. "Again, the FBI continues to pour resources into the state."

Landry said he plans to attend Thursday afternoon's college football playoff game between the University of Georgia and the University of Notre Dame.

"We need not let fear paralyze us," Landry added. "That's the problem in this country. When we do that, the terrorists win."

Pope Francis sends condolences

ROME -- A telegram of condolences, addressed to Archbishop Gregory Aymond, said Francis was saddened to learn of the attack in New Orleans and was spiritually close to the city.

Francis "prays for healing and consolation of the injured and bereaved," said the telegram, which was signed by the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Separately, Italian President Sergio Mattarella also sent condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden, whom he will see during Biden's visit to Rome next week, saying all of Italy was mourning the loss of life.

"At this time of sorrow for the American people, I would like to reaffirm the firm resolve of the Italian Republic to oppose in the strongest terms all forms of terrorism, on the basis of those values of civilization, democracy and respect for human life that have always been shared with the United States," he said in a statement.

Sugar Bowl rescheduled

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame was postponed by a day because of the truck attack, which unfolded about a mile away.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CST at the 70,000-seat Superdome on Wednesday, was pushed back to 3 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to the Jan. 9 Orange Bowl against Penn State.

"Public safety is paramount," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said at a media briefing alongside federal, state and local officials, including Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "All parties all agree that it's in the best interest of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game."

The decision to postpone the game meant numerous traveling fans with tickets would not be able to attend. Ticket prices online plummeted in some cases to less than US$25 as fans with plans to depart on Thursday tried to unload them.

The Superdome was on lockdown for security sweeps on Wednesday morning. Both teams spent most of the day in their hotels, holding meetings in ballrooms.

What we know about the victims

Officials have not yet released the names of the 15 people killed in the New Orleans New Year's Day truck attack, but their families and friends have started sharing their stories.

What we know about the vehicle attack

Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck sped through a crowd of pedestrians gathered in New Orleans' bustling French Quarter district early on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring about 30 others. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police.

The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism and said it does not believe the driver acted alone.

Wednesday's attack unfolded on Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year's Eve parties. Large crowds had also gathered in the city ahead of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl, which had been scheduled for later Wednesday at the nearby Superdome. The game was postponed until Thursday afternoon following the attack.