The last person to serve as chief of the Kingsville Police Service has passed away.

According to his son, Nick (Nanko) Kuipers passed away this past Saturday morning.

He was 78.

Kuipers spent 35 years in policing, including eight in Kingsville.

He began his career as an OPP constable in Guelph, serving there from 1968 to 1974.

He left policing for two years, during which time he tried his hand at farming and owned an antique shop before joining the police service in Harriston, where he served from 1976 to 1987.

Kuipers then became the police chief of Dresden, where he served until taking the chief's job in Kingsville.

He served as chief between 1992 and 2000, at which point the town switched the municipal service to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Kuipers finished his policing career as a sergant at the OPP's Essex detachment before his retirement in 2006.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Essex Christian Reformed Church.

A celebration of life service will begin at 1 p.m. at the same location on Thursday, Oct. 31.