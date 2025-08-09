Last Call Before Fall in the Town of LaSalle returns this September.

The two-day event - which runs September 6 and 7 - sees the Town partner with Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island to serve up a blend of local craft beers, premium spirits, and wines as well as live music and local food trucks.

The vendor lineup includes Fat Lou Brew, FRANK Brewing Co., Copper Rose Distillers Inc., Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery, Top Dog Brewing Co., Viewpoint Estate Winery, Vivace Estate Winery, Windmill Ridge, and Wolfhead Distillery.

Food truck flavours include Mojos Rollin Taco, Oven 360 Express, Whamburg, and Sammy's Q.

As for entertainment, Carson Janik will headline on Friday night. And Bigg Wiggle will headline on Saturday night. Bigg Wiggle has been performing for audiences since 1992 and will take their final bow at the end of 2025.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says it has quickly become a well loved event.

"Every year it gets bigger and better, this year we are excited to have Bigg Wiggle come out, they're coming out on Saturday evening. And I believe it's one of the last chances for people who love them to get a chance to see them because they're getting ready to retire at the end of the year."

She says tickets always sell fast.

"Saturday night sells out quickly every single year, and Friday we're usually very close to capacity if we don't sell out the night of. It's just become something that we all look forward to, it's an event that's for adults only which we don't get a lot of those."

Meloche says this is the third year of the event.

"It's not easy to start an event, your first time out the door it's a little bit harder because you don't necessarily get the uptick from food vendors, or drink places because they're unsure of your event. And we've gotten to the point now where people want to be there, people ask to be part of our event to join us, so I think we've hit a good point in time and it's only going to grow from here."

Last Call Before Fall is a 19+ event at the Event Centre.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased online by clicking here.