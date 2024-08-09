After a successful event in 2023, LaSalle's Last Call Before Fall (LCBF) will return next month in collaboration with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI).

The end of summer event will feature food vendors, premium spirits, wines, and craft beers featuring some of the finest ales, lagers, stouts, and more.



LCBF takes place on Friday Sept. 6 and Saturday Sept. 7 at the Event Centre at 970 Front Road.



Tickets are $25 each night and the event is restricted to individuals who are 19 years of age or older.



LaSalle's director of culture and recreation Patti Funaro says the capacity for each night is 1,000 people.



"Last year we had a great turnout, we actually sold out on the Saturday evening. Lots of really positive feedback from the public so we're bringing it back and looking forward to doing it again."



She says LCBF will feature partners from the Barrels, Bottles, and Brews Trail and Essex Pelee Island Coast (EPIC) Wineries.



"So we have a number of breweries, spirits, wineries that will be there, various food trucks. We're going to have live music on one night, we're going to have a DJ on another night. Opportunities just to sit down with your friends and neighbours, maybe have a drink of something and have something to eat. Hear some great music, we have some games set up outdoors."



Funaro says LaSalle Transit will offer a free shuttle service between the Vollmer Complex and the Event Centre.



"The shuttle times will begin at 6 p.m., which is when the festival opens and then the last bus will leave the Event Centre at 12 a.m."



Entertainment on the Friday night includes Joe Graham and Nico (Acoustic performance) and DJ Rye. Saturday's entertainment line up includes Molly Ferdinand (Country performance) and Buck Twenty.



Drink tokens will be available on site for $2 each.

