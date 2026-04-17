LaSalle is getting ready to kick off its 2026 event season.

The town is holding its 'Spring Fling' on Saturday, April 18, at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing on Front Road.

Supervisor of Recreation Jordyn Rafuse says the event features live entertainment such as buskers.

"We'll have busker shows happening at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 throughout the day, and in addition to that, we'll have some roaming entertainment," says Rafuse. "In addition to that, we do have about 20 vendors that will be there, including some food trucks outside on the plaza."

She says the event has 'a little bit of everything'.

"We'll have the art lab for some activities as well as the horticultural society there to do some activities too," she says. "We have face painting and an aerialist."

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Rafuse says the event continues to grow.

"It started out in 2022 over at the civic centre, and when we opened the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing, we switched over here, and every year we get a couple hundred more, I'd say," says Rafuse.

Rafuse says the town expects 1,000 people to come out and enjoy the event.

The town says there is parking at the Event Centre and along Laurier Drive, west of Front Road.

The event runs from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.