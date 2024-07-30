LaSalle's Kylie Masse finished just off the podium Tuesday in the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the Paris Olympics.

The 28-year-old turned in a time of 58.29 seconds, good for fourth place, just 31-100ths of a second behind the third place finisher.

The winner Kaylee McKeown of Australia set an Olympic record with a time of 57.33.

Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff, both from the US, took home silver and bronze respectively.

Masse will next compete in the 200-metre Women’s Backstroke heats on Thursday in heat two at 5:04 a.m. EST.

