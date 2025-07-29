Canadian Kylie Masse narrowly missed the podium in the women's 100-metre backstroke final at the World Swimming Championships on Tuesday, finishing fourth.

The five-time Olympic medallist finished in 58.42 seconds, just 0.27 seconds behind American Katharine Berkoff, who claimed bronze.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown won gold in a championship-record 57.16 seconds, with American Regan Smith taking silver in 57.35.

Masse, from LaSalle, also placed fourth in the event at last year's Paris Olympics.

Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., placed seventh in Tuesday's final with a time of 59.59 seconds.

Canada has four medals at the world aquatics championships, including two gold from 18-year-old Summer McIntosh, who's aiming for five individual titles at the eight-day meet.