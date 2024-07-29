LaSalle's Kylie Masse is in the water today at the Paris Olympics.

Masse will be taking part in the women's 100-meter backstroke semifinals, which are scheduled to begin at 3:01 p.m. EST.

The 28-year-old is trying to qualify for the 100-meter backstroke final that is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 2:56 p.m. EST.

Masse is a four-time Olympic medalist after racing to a tie for the bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the 100 m backstroke. She also won silver medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics in both the 100 m and 200 m backstroke and a bronze medal in the 4x100 m medley.