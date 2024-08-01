LaSalle's Kylie Masse will try to find the podium as she competes for another medal at the Paris Olympics.

Masse will be taking part in the women's 200-meter backstroke final, scheduled to take place Friday at 2:36 p.m. EST.

The 28-year-old turned in a time of 2:07.92 in the first semifinal heat on Friday to qualify for the final.

It was the fifth-fastest time in the semifinals, 60-100ths of a second behind U.S. swimmer Phoebe Bacon, who turned in the fastest time in the two semifinal races.

Masse finished fourth in Tuesday's women's 100-meter backstroke final, just missing out on a spot on the podium.

Masse is a four-time Olympic medalist after racing to a tie for the bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the 100-meter backstroke. She also won silver medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics in both the 100 m and 200 m backstroke and a bronze medal in the 4x100 m medley.