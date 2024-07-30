LaSalle's Andrew Gibson is hoping to make a good impression as he takes part in the Canadian National Junior Team Summer Camp in Windsor.

Gibson is one of 42 players who were invited to take part in the camp and play in Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase this week at the WFCU Centre in Windsor and in Plymouth, Michigan.

While no cuts or selections will be made during this camp, the players taking part have the chance to make an impression on the decision-makers who will be selecting the team in early December.

The 19-year-old defenseman is one of the bigger players in camp, standing 6'4 and weighing 206 lbs.

Gibson says he's been working on a few things ahead of this camp.

"I'm just working on my size and my speed. Obviously, as a big guy, skating is one thing I can always work on. Keeping my speed as well as gaining that size," he says.

The camp roster features 38 players who have been selected in the NHL Draft, including 17 first-round picks.

Gibson says he's just trying to show his game, his work ethic, and what he can do.

"You know, I think after I make a mistake, I'm one to get right back in the play and make up for that. If I lose the puck in the corner, I'm going to make it hard for them to make a play after that," he says.

Gibson has spent the past three seasons playing on the blueline for the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

He was a second-round pick by Detroit in 2023 and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on April 28 but was traded to Nashville on June 25.

Gibson says it's awesome being in this camp so close to home.

"I like it. I love the pressure, and I love people watching me. To have family and friends out here watching me is a great experience," he says.

As part of Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase, the Canadian National Junior Team Red and White Game will take place on Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

On Wednesday, July 31, the players in camp from last year's Canadian world junior team will take on Sweden at the WFCU Centre. The game will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to find more information on how to get tickets to the games in Windsor.

The other players involved in the camp will then represent Canada against Finland on Friday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m. at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

Canada then takes on Team USA on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m. at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

Ottawa 67's Head Coach Dave Cameron will coach Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa this December.