The doors to the 'golden arches' will open in LaSalle on Friday, November 14.

The town's first McDonald's will open at 11 a.m.

It's located on Sandwich West Parkway near Heritage Drive in the newly developed 'Shoppes at Heritage' plaza.

Scott D'Amore is president of LaSalle Heritage Group, which is the developer of the plaza.

He says he's happy to have McDonald's as one of the anchors for the development.

"For quite a while there's been lots of talk about how transformative the Shoppes at Heritage will be for the LaSalle-Windsor area," he says. "Now we officially get to kick that off this Friday when the first tenant, McDonald's, opens for business to the public."

D'Amore feels it's an exciting time for the town.

"You drive past there now; I've already seen people making the mistake of thinking it's open because all the signs are up, it's lit up, it's decorated for the holiday season, and it all kicks off this Friday," says D'Amore.

He says McDonald's had a super aggressive timeline for opening.

"They know what they're doing and they hit it, but really the project's ran very well, and we've got just about everything on pace for the timelines set," he says. "It seems like years ago, but it was really probably six, nine months ago when we really finalized the timelines. So you're going to see the Tim Hortons following in short order next month."

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in July for the new $200-million commercial development.

The development is being done in phases and will include over 250,000 square feet of retail services on 25 acres.

The Shoppes at Heritage will include a wide range of stores and restaurants, including a Tim Hortons, Food Basics, Dollarama, Shoppers Drug Mart, Taco Bell and Pet Valu.

The official grand-opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the McDonald's will take place on December 4 at 5 p.m.