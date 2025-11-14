The doors are officially open at LaSalle's first-ever McDonald's.

The location on Sandwich West Parkway near Heritage Drive opened at 11 a.m. Friday morning.

The fast food restaurant is just one of many expected to be developed at the 'Shoppes at Heritage' plaza.

Jason Trussell, local McDonald's franchisee, says they're very excited to have the doors open.

"Last night we had a bit of a dry run, we hosted about 300 people in the restaurant last night... served all our employees and their family and friends."

Hardeep Gill lives only a few minutes from the McDonald's and was one of the first customers on Friday.

He says they're very excited for the entire plaza to be complete.

"We've been here seven years and we always had to go to Windsor to grab everything for the kids, so having everything close with a Shoppers and Tim's, it's going to be awesome for us. Everything is close by our house now, so we needed something like this for sure."

Gill says there were some traffic headaches during the construction.

"It's okay, it's worth it... it's for the long run, right? It's all for the kids, it's great here for us."

The official grand-opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the McDonald's will take place on December 4 at 5 p.m.

McDonald's is the first official tenant at the plaza, however it's expected to include a wide range of stores and restaurants, including a Tim Hortons, Food Basics, Dollarama, Shoppers Drug Mart, Taco Bell and Pet Valu.