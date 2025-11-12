The proposed 2026 draft LaSalle budget will be made available for the public to view Wednesday ahead of public consultations.

The report calls for an annual increase of $189 or $15.75 per month for the average residential property in the town.

If approved, the municipal levy will increase by more than $4.6 million over 2025, bringing the total 2026 general levy to $54.2 million.

At Monday night's council meeting, town director of finance/treasurer, Dale Langlois, said the proposed budget is already very lean.

"The past number of years we've really cut out a lot of the fat. If there is any area where we were under budget, we've reduced that budget. So if council wishes to reduce it farther there's going to be some significant decisions that have to be made with regards to service levels," Langlois said.

Langlois said staff have already taken measures such as cutting back on the asset management plan build up from two per cent a year to only putting away half a percent.

"Rather than be very aggressive right now we understand there's a lot of unknowns with the economy right now with what's happening across the border and uncertain times. Every day it changes so with keeping that in mind, we have made those reductions in advance of the budget," he said.

The budget will be made available online and Mayor Crystal Meloche invited the public to read through it.

"On Wednesday it's on our website so residents can also go over it and hopefully write down any questions they have and come see us Monday [Nov. 17] at the Vollmer from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and ask questions that they may have," said Meloche.

Council will deliberate the budget over two days on November 27 and 28.

Last year, council approved an overall increase of $232.76 annually or $19.40 monthly.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier