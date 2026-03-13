Changes will be made for this year's Last Call Before Fall event in LaSalle.

The towns Parks, Recreation and Events Committee met Tuesday with one report discussing the 2026 event following some attendance issues.

According to administration, the two day event in September has seen success, but is recording a deficit of $3,500 for the 2025 event which was largely attributed to an elevated level of paid duty police presence, as well as lower attendance on the Friday evening.

While the Saturday night for the event has completely sold out over the past two years, the Friday night has seen a drop, with just over 530 people in attendance in 2024, and only 400 people in attendance in 2025.

Administration examined several alternative festival day structures such as eliminating the Friday completely, which council stated they were not in favour of.

Staff stated that by offering a DJ instead of a live band and adjusting police and security staffing levels on the Friday night that the town could receive a surplus of $2,000.

Councillor Terry Burns says there could be ways to market it to bring more people on Friday.

"If you had a package for both nights, we may get more Friday night, I don't know... or maybe even a lower cost. These events all tend to get old in a hurry, just like a restaurant business, so you have to try to put something new in every year in order to attract people."

Councillor Jeff Renaud says it should remain a two-day event.

"I just don't think it's time to give up. If we need to step back and save a couple dollars with a DJ, I can support that, as long as we then market it as something more that we're giving as opposed to people saying 'another reason I don't need to go on a Friday night'."

Mayor Crystal Meloche says the switch to a DJ could be great.

"It's really a loved event in the community, and it's really supported, and I think this adjustment could be beneficial on Friday because I've also heard from people who go Friday... they're actually looking for a more lowkey evening. Saturday, it's busy, it's crowded, the music is loud, and for others they're not looking for that. So, this adjustment might be what we need."

Council approved the change and asked that administration continue to look into sponsors for the event to help with revenue.

The fourth annual Last Call Before Fall event is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 11, and Saturday, September 12 at the Event Centre.