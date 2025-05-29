The Town of LaSalle will test its LaSalle Alerts system on Friday.

The system enables the town us to provide residents with critical information quickly in a variety of situations through phone, mobile, business phones, texting, and emails.

"Such as floods, large fires, evacuation notices, boil advisories," said Anisa Carlone, Emergency Management Coordinator/Administrative Assistant, LaSalle Fire Service.

Carlone encourages residents to register for the alert system.

"So what we're asking residents to do is essentially sign up to make sure that they're able to be alerted, and all future test and notifications in the future," she said.

Carlone says the alert system is open to the public.

"Anyone in the county can sign up, but it's primarily for LaSalle residents, as those will be the residents who will be notified in the event of an emergency," said Carlone.

Carlone says will happen during the morning of Friday May 30, 2025.

More information can be found here: lasallealerts.ca .