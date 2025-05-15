LaSalle town council has approved spending $6-million dollars to upgrade and modernize its police and emergency communications infrastructure.

The current end-of-life analogue radio system will be replaced with a modern digital system.

The 911 system will be upgraded to the mandatory Next-generation 9-1-1, which will give Canadians and first responders new tools that will enhance public safety by providing quicker and more accessible communication during emergencies.

And the LaSalle Police Service will also migrate to a new Computer-Aided Dispatch/Records Management System (CAD/RMS).

LaSalle Deputy Police Chief Jason Woods says the current analogue radio system was installed in 1997.

"We're looking to upgrade that for our officers on the road to ensure that they don't have any signal interruptions, it's safer for the officers on the road, clear communication, as well the ability to grow as the town continues to grow," Woods said.

Council also approved the hiring of a full-time I.T. Systems Administrator for the service, which will be funded by potential future grants and / or the police services reserve in 2025, and included in the 2026 operating budget.

Woods says I.T. professionals are crucial to operations.

"The officers, their [mobile data terminal], which is their laptop they work off, that is basically their briefcase these days, we need to make sure those work," he said. "Having these people employed under our roof to help us 24/7 will be key."

Woods says he and chief Michael Pearce are grateful for the support of council.

"When we make these decisions we don't make them lightly, we know that it impacts the town, we're looking future forward and future-proofing ourselves this way," he said.

Woods says he expects the CAD/RMS to changed over by early 2026, and the radio system will need to be tendered out.

NG9-1-1 is mandated by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to be installed by March 31, 2027.