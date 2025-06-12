In what's being called a first in recent memory, the Town of LaSalle will host its own Canada Day celebration this year.

The free outdoor event will take place using the multi-use trail space at LaSalle Landing, including the Event Centre.

There will be food trucks available for purchases along with live entertainment.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says there will also be a unique night feature instead of a fireworks display.

"We've decided to do a drone show, something that's unique for Canada Day," Meloche said. "I know a lot people do fireworks, so we wanted to do something a little bit different. Our event is going to run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., so we give people the opportunity to visit the other municipalities for some of the events that they enjoy, and then come back home to the Town of LaSalle to enjoy our first annual Canada Day event."

The Rotary Club of Windsor will host a grand opening event of the Rotary Circle at LaSalle Landing on Saturday June 28.

Meloche says following that, the Canada Day event will mark the first official town hosted event on the property.

"We're really excited to be able to introduce it to our residents, and to have everyone come out and support Canada Day, something we all know everyone is really proud of being Canadian, and so being able to have our own Canada Day event was important to us," she said.

She says she hopes residents mark the day on their calendar.

"We hope everyone will join us and take part in the festivities, and I'm sure from there we'll learn like we do every event and grow from there," Meloche said.

Meloche says more information will be released soon through the town's social media channels.