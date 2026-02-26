The mayor of LaSalle wants the town to look into a potential snow removal policy.

During the most recent council meeting, Crystal Meloche introduced a notice of motion asking for administration to look at surrounding municipalities and the bylaws in place for snow removal on roads and sidewalks.

Meloche says while the region hasn't seen significant snowfall in a few weeks now, she had received an influx of complaints from residents.

These complaints focused on residents not moving their vehicles off the roadways to allow snowplows to properly clear the snow, as well as homeowners not shovelling their sidewalks.

While other municipalities, such as the City of Windsor, has bylaws in place with timeframes of when property owners and tenants must clear snow and ice, the Town of LaSalle does not.

Meloche says there were a number of complaints of vehicles left on roadways during snow events.

"It causes several issues, it's a safety issue for people who go for walks, it's a safety issue for people pulling out of their driveways, and it's a safety issue for emergency vehicles, as well as for our snowplow drivers. And so, the idea is to look at what other municipalities are doing and what kind of policies they have in place to get people to remove their vehicles from roadways."

She says there's concern of sidewalks not being cleared.

"As a municipality we can only clear as much as we can, we try to get to what we can, we have a great system in place where we clear on a priority system. And so there's going to be neighbourhoods that we can't get to, it's not part of the budget at all, and so we need residents to step forward and make sure that they maintain that area in front of their homes for safety."

The mayor adds that administration will consult with other municipalities.

"They'll talk with our fire and our police as well to get their input. We hear from our plow drivers that it can be increasingly difficult to clear roads, especially the ones that are a little bit narrower, and you get someone who parks on both sides, well they're not cleaning that street... they're backing up and they're leaving, and then we get residents calling upset that their road wasn't cleaned but we just couldn't safely access it."

Surrounding municipalities such as the Town of Essex and the Town of Tecumseh have declared a Significant Weather Event - which asks residents to park off the road when possible, and to ensure sidewalks are cleared.

A report will come back to council at a later date.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian