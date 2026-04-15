Businesses in the Town of LaSalle will soon be able to stay open on all holidays.

Council approved a report on Tuesday evening for a town-wide bylaw under the Retail Business Holidays Act which allows businesses to decide whether or not to open on stat holidays throughout the year.

Previously, the town would approve exemptions to businesses looking to remain open on a case-to-case basis. The only businesses approved to stay open on holidays was Zehrs, Fresh Co, and Windsor Crossing.

Under this new bylaw, any store that wishes to stay open can, with the exception of Christmas Day.

Provincial legislation requires most businesses to close on stat holidays, but municipalities can grant exemptions to one store at a time or implement a blanket policy.

Deputy Clerk Linda Jean says this bylaw makes it fair to all.

"It is up to the business to decide if they want to be open on those holidays."

Councillor Jeff Renaud says it's up to the business to decide if they want to pay their employees for working on the holiday.

"If an employer chooses to open, there is a financial deterrent to them, they have to pay overtime for everybody that's working. So, knowing that that is still going to be a deciding factor for anybody that chooses to open, I'm glad that that really doesn't come into the conversation."

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says she's happy with the blanket policy.

"Some smaller businesses may not have known that they could've even applied for this in the past, or thought the process was too cumbersome, so I think this is a great idea."

Aside from Christmas, businesses can choose to be open on New Years Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, and Thanksgiving Day.

The bylaw will be presented at the next council meeting, and if approved the bylaw would go into effect.