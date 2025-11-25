LaSalle council will consider Tuesday night adopting a bylaw to deal with rising complaints over off-road vehicle's (ORVs) on roads, trails, and parks.

The bylaw will regulate ORV use giving the town more power.

Mayor Crystal Meloche said LaSalle has seen a noticeable increase in complaints.

"Police have responded to many many phone calls this summer regarding this. It's not even just one specific area of the area of the town. We're seeing it in every area. We're seeing people riding these things on sidewalks, trails, and going at speeds that we know they wouldn't be to stop if someone came around a corner," Meloche said.

Meloche said a bylaw would provide police with the authority to enforce rules and issue fines.

"We're getting a lot of complaints from our agriculture area, our farmers, who are saying their crops are being destroyed by people coming on and riding throughout their property," she said.

"It's really becoming a safety issue and it's hurting some peoples wallets in the long run."

Meloche said OVRs include all-terrain vehicles, extreme terrain vehicles, utility terrain vehicle, and off-road motorcycles.

"Right now, electric scooters are not included in this, and I don't really foresee it going to that point, but, at the same time we may need to look at some signage that tells people if they're on those electric scooters to stay off the sidewalks because, again, it becomes a safety concern," said Meloche.

LaSalle council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.