The LaSalle Strawberry Festival opens this evening in the town of LaSalle.

The annual celebration opens at 6 p.m. Thursday and runs until Sunday, June 9, at the Vollmer Recreation Complex.

It will feature live entertainment, rides and games, a parade, fireworks, and thousands of strawberries.

Scott Bisson, Manager of Culture and Recreation, says it will be an action-packed weekend that includes some great entertainment.

"We have the headliner on Friday, Carson Janik, and then on Saturday we have a Taylor Swift tribute," he says. "I know a lot of people will want to come out and see that."

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.

The parade will start at Old Front Road, near Turkey Creek Bridge, and travel along Front Road before ending at Sacred Heart Drive.

As a result of the parade, Front Road will be closed between Morton Drive and Sacred Heart Drive from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until 10:45 a.m.

Bisson says they are expecting some great crowds.

"In the last two years, we've had over 30,000 people both years. We're expecting similar crowds. The weather is shaping up to be a nice weekend, so we're excited and we're ready for the crowds,' he says.

LaSalle Transit Route 25 will be redirected for the parade.

Bus stops located on Matchett Road, Morton Drive, Front Road, and International Avenue are closed between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday.

The route will resume normal operation following the parade.

LaSalle Transit is free all weekend.

Click here to find more information and times regarding the various events at Strawberry Festival.