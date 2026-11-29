Within hours of the opening of the Loop at LaSalle Landing, skaters were on the ice taking their first laps of the season. Nov. 28, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

LaSalle residents wasted little time lacing up their skates to hit the town’s outdoor skating trail.

The town announced through social media Saturday morning that the Loop at LaSalle Landing has opened for the season.

The 250-metre-long trail is entering its second season after debuting in the community last year.

For weeks, residents like Katie Allanson and her son Drew have been passing the rink in anticipation.

“We’ve been driving by often, so we knew it was coming, and we saw on the Town of LaSalle Facebook page earlier that it was open today, and I posted it to some other friends like, we’re going to go, let’s go,” said Katie.

The pair was sad when the loop closed in March, so when it reopened on Saturday, they didn’t hesitate to hit the ice.

“The ice was really smooth,” said Drew, 9, who plays for the LaSalle Sabres.

LaSalle Landing - skating loop Stretching 250 metres, the skating trail is entering its second year after debuting one year ago. Nov. 28, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Over the coming months, they expect to be regulars on the loop.

“We keep our skates in the car, so when I pick him up from school, if we don’t have any hockey or any other activities, we should stop by here a couple times a week,” Katie said.

For years, the family has gone to The Rink at Campus Martius in Detroit to skate outdoors, but the creation of the loop has meant friends stateside now visit LaSalle to skate.

“I’ve always wanted to get out on the ice and skate with him, but locally, where are we going to go unless we go to public skating, right? So having this so close to school, so close to home, this has been a nice activity that we can do together,” Katie added.

The trail is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., though availability could change based on the weather.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own skates and helmets.

For those without their own equipment, Enbridge operates a skate-lending program near the trail during select hours.