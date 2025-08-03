A pair of LaSalle, Ont. siblings manned arguably the busiest lemonade stand in town on Saturday to help support animals in need of a new home.

As each customer approached, Leah Whited, 7, filled the cup with ice, and her brother Lindon, 11, poured in the lemonade.

Along with sales of books and cookies, the siblings raised $500 for the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

“Leah has been asking for a long time for a lemonade stand. So, we decided to do a lemonade stand with cookies and books, and we decided that all the money is going to go to the Humane Society,” explained Lindon.

To prepare for the day, Leah said they painted, made signs and, of course, lemonade.

When asked why selling the ice-cold beverage was so important, she promptly responded, “To help the animals.”

Among the many visitors in attendance were members of the LaSalle Fire Service, who arrived in a firetruck.

“All the money we’re helping everyone when we donate, we’re helping the animals. I know Leah really likes to help the animals because she loves them,” said Lindon.

Next week, Lindon and Leah plan to hand-deliver the proceeds to the Humane Society. After squeezing out strong results in their first attempt, the siblings are planning to continue their efforts next summer with another stand.

