LaSalle seeks overnight noise exemption for roundabout repairs

Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive will close starting Monday, July 28, 2025 for the construction of a roundabout

LaSalle council will consider a noise bylaw exemption request Tuesday to allow overnight repair work at the Sandwich West Parkway roundabout.

The town says minor surface deficiencies, including small chips and localized cracking at some saw cuts, have been identified since the roundabout opened.

While officials say the issues do not affect the structure or operation of the roundabout, repairs are being recommended now to prevent further deterioration and avoid larger fixes later.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says if approved, the noise bylaw exemption would allow crews to complete the work over three consecutive nights.

“Anytime we can do any form of construction work in the evening hours or later at night where it doesn’t impact traffic is preferred,” she said.

She says unlike the original construction, the repairs will involve only handheld power tools and no large equipment such as concrete mixers or heavy trucks.

“The work they’re doing is really just a little bit of repair work to the roundabout that was finished last year,” Meloche said.

“They did notice some localized cracking, which were minor in nature, probably like two inches or less, but, they do prefer to be proactive. And when it’s our asset management, we try to make sure we take care of these deficiencies early.”

Meloche says nearby residents will be notified before work begins.

“It should be pretty minimal in noise and disruption just because it’s not big trucks. I know when we did the work on the roundabout before, a lot of the concern was the constant beeping of the trucks backing up and that was really disruptive to the neighbours, so there’s nothing like this this time around,” she said.

According to Meloche, there will be no additional cost to taxpayers because the work is being completed through the original construction project’s deficiency process.