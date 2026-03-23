A call for vendors in LaSalle.

Local artisans, small businesses, and talented performers are invited to apply to be apart of LaSalle's upcoming event line-up.

Applications are currently being accepted for this year's Night Markets and Strawberry Festival until the end of March, with decisions coming by mid-April.

Jordyn Rafuse, LaSalle's supervisor of recreation, said the Night Markets have between 80 to 90 vendors for each event.

"We have our jewelry vendors, food vendors, dog treat vendors, kind of things of that nature, and then we typically have one entertainer booked at the Night Markets. They are typically an acoustic act," she said.

Rafuse said for the Strawberry Festival, the town is looking for food vendors, merchant vendors, and entertainers for the weekend-long event.

"We have bands, headliners, acoustic performers, soloists," she said.

"We also have family-friendly shows that occur on Sunday, so we're just kind of accepting applications for a very wide range of different entertainers and vendors."

Rafuse said the town has received around 100 applications so far for the Night Markets, and around 80 total for the Strawberry Festival.

"There are not as many spaces available as the applicants that we do get, but, we try to do our best to [adhere] to our vendor selection policy," she said.

"We have a good variety of new vendors typically as well as returning vendors from previous years."