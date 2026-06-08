LaSalle seeking feedback on future of transit in the town

(Transit Windsor bus to be used for new LaSalle transit system (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel))

The Town of LaSalle wants to hear from people in the community about what they want for the future of transit in LaSalle.

The town is launching Round 2 of public engagement for its Transit Master Plan, which will now be focused on refining recommendations and input received during the first round of public engagement in February and March 2026.

The town says that combined with technical analysis, this input helped shape a set of proposed service concepts that are now being shared with the community for further feedback.

LaSalle has a bus route, LaSalle 25, that connects the town to St. Clair College.

The route has been operated by Transit Windsor since 2017, with the contract expiring August 2027.

LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche says this is important because LaSalle is a growing community, but transit is still pretty new to the town.

“Since we’ve had it, Amherstburg has now added theirs, and at the County of Essex, we’re looking at how we do a countywide transportation system,” she says. “It’s a really important conversation because there are a lot of people who rely on this service. The question we have these days is if this is an appropriate service for the town of LaSalle.”

The community is invited to review and provide feedback on the proposed changes to Route 25, preferences for on-demand transit service, and future service levels and related costs.

Meloche says the question they have is if this is an appropriate service for LaSalle.

“Does it make sense to have the Transit Windsor buses going through the community? Is it reaching enough of the community? We’re hearing from residents that it doesn’t go far enough into LaSalle. We’re hearing from residents that it doesn’t run long enough through the day, it doesn’t run long enough through the day, it ends too early, and there’s no service on Sundays,” she says.

Public input from this round will help refine the proposed network and service concepts that will shape the final transit master plan presented to Council.

Representatives from Left Turn Right Turn and town administration will be hosting a public open house in the lobby at the Vollmer Centre on Monday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For those unable to attend the open house, information about the proposed concepts is on the project page on PlaceSpeak. Both the survey and PlaceSpeak are open until Tuesday, June 30, 2026. For more information, visit www.lasalle.ca/transitmasterplan.