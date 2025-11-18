Many LaSalle residents are feeling frustrated with the proposed 2026 budget.

The town held an open house on Monday evening at the Vollmer Centre to hear from residents. Dozens of residents attended to look at the information boards set up, as well as to speak with town administration.

Many expressed their frustration with the proposed budget amount, and their concern over where their tax dollars are being spent.

The budget calls for an increase of $189 or $15.75 per month for the average residential property in the town.

If approved, the municipal levy will increase by more than $4.6 million over 2025, bringing the total 2026 general levy to $54.2 million.

Approximately 32 per cent of property taxes go towards capital projects, 18 per cent towards police services, 10 per cent towards fire services, and 10 per cent towards civic administration.

The town is facing many pressures such as the rise of inflation, the rise in construction costs, contractual challenges, among several capital projects that need to be completed such as improvements to Front Road, Malden Road, and the Howard Bouffard design work.

Bob LaPonder attended the open house and says certain increases he's okay with, but not all.

"Policing costs and firemen costs... these people lay their life on the line, they deserve to be compensated. They're worth the salary that they are getting. But some other stuff should be tapered down, let's try and keep it maybe one point or two points above inflation if we can."

Resident Darlene Dessario says there needs to be some savings.

"I think there's a few things they could shave, and tweak on, like some of the aspects of it could be cut and part of that put into a little bit more important things."

Tom Fleming attended and says as long as things remain status quo, he's happy.

"I don't mind paying high taxes as long as I enjoy where I live, so I'm here to maximize trail systems, and the recreational facilities. That's what it's about for me."

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says residents are concerned with the proposed budget, and now council will need to find savings.

"Is it going to be freezing some of our projects, our capital investments, where can we find dollars to offset this and bring this down a little bit without affecting services that people really like. I've heard over and over again that they're very happy with police, they don't want to see us touch police, they don't want to see us touch fire... continue investing in those things that are really important to them. So, council's going to have a tough job."

Budget deliberation sessions are scheduled for November 27 and November 28.

Last year, council approved an overall increase of $178.89 annually, or $14.91 a month, however, with the County of Essex tax rate, and the education rate, it worked out to an overall increase of $232.76 annually or $19.40 monthly.