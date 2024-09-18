LaSalle residents are invited to a town hall meeting with their Chief of Police.

Michael Pearce will meet with residents on two different dates at two separate locations .



The community is invited to come and share their ideas to help shape the 2025-2028 LaSalle Police Service strategic business plan and assist in establishing future goals for the police service.



The first meeting will held Thursday Sept. 19 at the Civic Centre Atrium, 5950 Malden Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The second meeting will be held Wednesday Sept. 25 in the Vollmer Complex lobby, 2121 Laurier Drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

