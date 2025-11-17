LaSalle residents are invited to come out Monday evening and learn more about the proposed 2026 budget.

The draft budget was made available online last week.

At the meeting town staff and councillors will be on hand to gather feedback and answer questions.

Dale Langlois, town director of finance/treasurer, said if approved at what is currently proposed, residents would see an annual increase of $189 or $15.75 per month for the average residential property.

"There's a lot of changes that are contractual and inflationary and without reducing the level of service we can't control. There are some enhancements, service level enhancements which we can control, and always a big focus is capital asset management and replacement," Langlois said.

"It'll give residents the chance to ask questions, challenge what's in the budget, and then also it gives us a chance to explain why some of these increases are incurring, whether it be service level enhancements or inflationary," he added.

Langlois said the open house will feature numerous display boards.

"We're posting display boards that outline at a high level, not line by line, that's the actual budget book, but the major changes from last year's budget. It gives everyone a chance to ask about that and us to explain as well," said Langlois.

The open house takes place Monday Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vollmer Centre Lobby, 2121 Laurier Parkway.