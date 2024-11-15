A resident from the Town of LaSalle has issued a report looking at the cost of police, with recommendations looking at potential change.

The report explores cost-saving options for LaSalle's policing as it currently has the highest per capita costs in Essex County.

If the Town considered transitioning to Ontario Provincial Police or partnering with Windsor Police Service - like the Town of Amherstburg - LaSalle could see millions in savings each year, while maintaining a low Crime Severity Index (CSI), according to the report.

Transitioning to the OPP could reduce annual costs by an estimated $4-5 million, resulting in ten-year cumulative savings of $40-50 million. A partnership with Windsor Police could save $1-3 million annually, totalling $10-30 million over a decade.

Comparatively, in 2022, LaSalle spends $10.2-million, or $311 per resident, on policing. Meanwhile, Lakeshore who is policed by Ontario Provincial Police spends $6.4-million, or $159 per resident, and Amherstburg who is policed by Windsor Police spends $5.6-million, or $241 per resident.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says this report was not prepared by the Town or LaSalle Police, but by a resident concerned with the cost of policing.

Meloche says a high majority of residents are happy to pay the costs for LaSalle Police.

"They want community policing. They want police that respond to all types of events. They want police that are involved in the community, who are out patrolling, who are knocking on your door at 2 a.m. to tell you your garage door is open. They want the type of community policing that's proactive, and when you move to other types of services, they're more reactive in their response to things."

She says while the report says level of service would remain the same - she disagrees.

"They like seeing officers on bikes, or at our community events - engaging and providing education on material. You switch to some of those other services, you will not be getting that. And to me, to simply say that because we switched to another service that we're going to continue to get what we get now, that's not correct. That's not accurate. And I disagree with the statement wholeheartedly."

Meloche says you have to look at the whole picture.

"You have to look at what you're getting for your dollar, and what you're willing to pay for. And with OPP having the increases they're having, yet they're not getting the services that they want in the community. Ask some of the communities around us, they are seeing these large increases this year, and again, doesn't mean they're getting more services. And we're hearing from them saying 'we never see police, they never drive down our street'."

Meloche says while there have been conversations over the years of possibly switching services, many of the residents have stated they are happy with LaSalle Police and the services provided.

LaSalle's decision to have its own police service leads to higher costs for residents, with an expected 11 per cent increase in the 2025 policing budget.

The 2025 Draft Budget that was issued by the Town shows an increase of approximately $1-million for policing costs for wages and benefits, additional administrative staff, and inflationary changes.

